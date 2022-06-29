WATCH: Fans throw punches at each other as fight breaks out during Headingley Test between England-NZ

England defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the third and final Test on Tuesday (May 28) to complete a 3-0 whitewash against the Black Caps at home. It was a thrilling contest between the two sides as England chased down the target of 296 runs comfortably in the second innings riding on brilliant knocks from Ollie Pope (82), Joe Root (86) and Jonny Bairstow (71) to record their third win on the trot and clean sweep the three-match rubber.

While the cricketing action was intense and enthralling, the match was marred with controversy as a fight broke between a group of fans at Headingley. There was a brawl in the stands and the fans were seen throwing punches at each other. The incident happened on Day 4 of the Test match on Sunday on the Western Terrace at Headingley.

A man wearing a replica of England great Paul Gascoigne's jersey was seen throwing punches at another fan in the stands. Others too joined in and it turned into a full-blown fight soon as punches were exchanged from both parties resulting in police intervention. The fans had to be separated by the police as the fight was stopped.

England's official cricket supporters group - Barmy Army reacted to the incident and issued a statement condemning the behaviour of the fans who were involved in a fight at Headingley. The Barmy Army said they are proud of their Code of Conduct which is centred around the enjoyment of the game peacefully.

It is not known if the fight broke between the supporters of England and New Zealand but the ugly scenes in the stands left many fans uncomfortable. Talking about the Test match, England dominated the proceedings throughout as they bundled out the Kiwis for 329 runs in their first innings before posting 360 runs on the board to take a slight lead in their first innings.

Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham slammed half-centuries apiece to once again take New Zealand beyond the 300-run mark as the visitors posted 326 runs in their second innings. However, England chased down the target of 296 runs with ease to complete a 3-0 whitewash.