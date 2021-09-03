Watch: England footballer's epic on-field response to Raheem Sterling racism incident

England footballer Declan Rice gave an epic response to Hungary fans who pelted Raheem Sterling with plastic beer cups on Thursday (September 2) during the qualification match for the 2022 World Cup.

When Sterling scored England's opening goal at the 55th minute, he took off his shirt to show a message dedicated to his friend who passed away recently.

However, Hungary supporters threw cups at him when he was celebrating at the touchline.

ALSO READ | Video: Raheem Sterling pelted with beer cups as England players targeted with racial abuses by Hungary supporters

But it was Declan Rice, who grabbed the opportunity to give a response as he picked up one of the cups and pretended to drink from it and again threw it back on the ground.

It is interesting to mention here that Rice had revealed in June that he'd never had a pint before and vowed to have one if England won Euro 2020.

Watch the video here:

Declan Rice woke up this morning and chose ✨to boil the piss of racists✨ pic.twitter.com/Bwa2uUiY08 — Fake Carlton (@_CarltonCole9) September 2, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo to wear Manchester United's iconic No.7 shirt again

England is currently five points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group I after registering a comfortable 4-0 win over Hungary in Budapest on Thursday (September 2) at the Puskas Arena. Apart from Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire also scores and a late strike by Declan Rice sealed the win.

The match was, however, marred by abusive fan behaviour as before the play began the England players took the knee against racial injustice but they were met by booing.

Here's what Rice said after the match:

Some British media portals stated that their pitchside reporters heard racist 'monkey chants' aimed at England forward Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

England supporters were not able to make the journey and over 60,000 home fans strained to create a hostile atmosphere in the Puskas Arena for the visitors.

The incidents were called "completely unacceptable" afterwards by England manager Gareth Southgate.

"The players should not have to be subjected to any form of racism... the individuals responsible need to be dealt with," he said.

"Some people are stuck in their ways of thinking and their prejudices, they are going to be the dinosaurs in the end as the world is modernising," he added.