Cristiano Ronaldo to wear Manchester United's iconic No.7 shirt again

English Premier League club Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic number seven again after returning to Old Trafford as Edinson Cavani agreed to surrender the shirt.

Jersey number seven has previously been worn by Man Utd icons like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Now, it has returned to Ronaldo, who wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell with the club.

Cavani wore the shirt last season and also in the away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. The club on its official site said that Cavani has agreed to wear 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.

The Portuguese football star, who left United for Real Madrid 12 years ago, completed an emotional return from Juventus on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

The 36-year-old is expected to make his second debut at home against Newcastle United on September 11 after the international break.

After United confirmed the transfer, Ronaldo dedicated the move to his mentor Alex Ferguson as he wrote, "Sir Alex, this one is for you". He also mentioned that he is "back" where he belongs.

As quoted by the official site of the Man Utd, Ronaldo thanked Cavani for incredible gesture, he wrote, "I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again. I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture."

Previously, Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, where he won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 alongside his team accolades, before sealing a then-world record 80 million pounds ($110 million) move to Real Madrid.