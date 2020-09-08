WATCH: Dawlat Zadran 'Mankads' Noor Ali in Shpageeza Cricket League

Running out the non-strikers or ‘Mankad-ing’ has been central of many debates after Ravichandran Ashwin decided to dismiss Jos Buttler in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Many phrases like it is ‘against the spirit of cricket’ has been used despite the dismissal being in the cricket rule books. Recently, the debate was in the headlines after conversations between Ravichandran Ashwin and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting ahead of IPL 2020.

Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League has brought the debate to life again after Dawlat Zadran ran-out the non-striker after the latter was found well outside the popping crease before the ball was delivered.

Dawlat Zadran ‘Mankaded’ Kabul Eagles opener Noor Ali during a vital run-chase with the latter batting on 61 off 42. Zadran decided to send Noor Ali packing after the non-striker stepped out of the crease before the ball was delivered. Zadran knocked the bails off to send Ali back to the hut.

Following an appeal by Mis Ainak Knights, the third-umpire gave Ali out as the team celebrated the dismissal. However, Kabul Eagles went on to chase down the target of 164 in 19 overs.

"I just think that we have got to find a way around. Trying to stop the batsman cheating. We have had this conversation already. I don't want to see anyone running two or three yards down the wicket. Because that basically is cheating," Ponting said while discussing Mankading with Ashwin on the latter's YouTube show.

"I think there should be some sort of a run penalty. If you are to get to the top of your bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating and is out of his crease, I think put a run penalty on them.

"And do it right from the start, because that will stop him right away. Imagine taking 10 runs off a team total because you have taken yards... those sort of things need to be looked at."

