Nothing decided on Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's future or replacement: CSK official

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 08, 2020, 02.05 PM(IST) Written By: Subhayan Chakraborty

Nothing decided on Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's future or replacement: CSK official (Photo: CSK/Twitter) Photograph:( Twitter )

A Chennai Super Kings official on Tuesday told WION that nothing has been decided on Raina or Harbhajan’s future or replacement while adding that the team management will take their time before finalizing anything on the matter.

There has been a lot of talks surrounding the future of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh after the duo pulled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 citing ‘personal reasons’. While there has been calls to find a replacement and many fans have urged the franchise to call back Raina after the southpaw hinted that he would be willing to join the team in the UAE.

"Nothing on Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh's future or replacement, that is for the team management to decide and they will take their time on this,” a CSK official told WION. 

Raina has been a herculean figure for CSK over the years. While he has ruled the all-time run-scoring charts in IPL, the veteran southpaw currently sits second behind Virat Kohli in terms of runs scored in IPL history. Raina is also regarded as a clever option for spin bowling while being one of the finest fielders to grace the cricket field. 

Whereas, Harbhajan was used meticulously by MS Dhoni last season and a lot was expected from him in IPL 2020 given the tournament will be played in UAE, where pitches are likely to assist the spinners. His batting down the order was also seen as handy for the Chennai franchise. The veteran off-spinner is among the highest wicket-takers in IPL history. 

Chennai Super Kings: Full schedule for IPL 2020

  • CSK vs MI on Sept 19 and Oct 23
  • CSK vs RR on Sept 22 and Oct 19
  • CSK vs DC on Sept 25 and Oct 17
  • CSK vs SRH on Oct 2 and Oct 13
  • CSK vs Punjab on Oct 4 and Nov 1
  • CSK vs KKR on Oct 6 and Oct 29
  • CSK vs RCB on Oct 10 and Oct 25
     

