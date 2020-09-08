Nothing decided on Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's future or replacement: CSK official

There has been a lot of talks surrounding the future of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh after the duo pulled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 citing ‘personal reasons’. While there has been calls to find a replacement and many fans have urged the franchise to call back Raina after the southpaw hinted that he would be willing to join the team in the UAE.

A Chennai Super Kings official on Tuesday told WION that nothing has been decided on Raina or Harbhajan’s future or replacement while adding that the team management will take their time before finalizing anything on the matter.

"Nothing on Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh's future or replacement, that is for the team management to decide and they will take their time on this,” a CSK official told WION.

Raina has been a herculean figure for CSK over the years. While he has ruled the all-time run-scoring charts in IPL, the veteran southpaw currently sits second behind Virat Kohli in terms of runs scored in IPL history. Raina is also regarded as a clever option for spin bowling while being one of the finest fielders to grace the cricket field.

Whereas, Harbhajan was used meticulously by MS Dhoni last season and a lot was expected from him in IPL 2020 given the tournament will be played in UAE, where pitches are likely to assist the spinners. His batting down the order was also seen as handy for the Chennai franchise. The veteran off-spinner is among the highest wicket-takers in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings: Full schedule for IPL 2020