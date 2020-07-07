Watch: CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo dedicates a song to MS Dhoni on his birthday

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has turned 39 and the entire cricket fraternity, fans from all over the world have been wishing the legendary Indian cricketer. Dwayne Bravo, one of Dhoni's CSK teammates gifted the 'Thala' with a special song.

Bravo has composed a song paying tribute to MS dhoni and has titled it 'Helicopter 7'. Bravo composed lyrics in the way that it talked about some of his milestones representing Team India. He is one of the most successful skipper for the team and has won every major ICC trophy -- the only captain to do so.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s official Twitter handle also released the song, on Monday evening, and captioned the post: "The Helicopter 7 has taken off! @DJBravo47's tribute to #Thala @msdhoni, his brother from another mother! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu"

Earlier, Bravo had announced the song that he would dedicate to Dhoni and will release it on his birthday. He took to social media platform Instagram to share this news with his fans. He wrote: “Just to keep my fans updated on @mahi7781 song!! #7 as you’ll request the plan is to release this song on his birthday, Also, we have a new dance!! It’s called the Helicopter ?? pls tag me your version of the helicopter ?? dance and I will pick out the best dance and make it the official Dance for MS!!”

While Dhoni last took to the cricket field in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019, fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of MSD smashing it all over the park. In normal circumstances, Dhoni would have played in IPL 2020 and might have again taken CSK to the playoffs, which has become a regularity.