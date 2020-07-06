MS Dhoni turns 39! Check out some of his coolest records

MS Dhoni as a wicket-keeper

Dhoni has the most stumpings (120) by any wicket-keeper in an ODI career. First Indian wicket-keeper to take 300 ODI catches and fourth wicket-keeper in the world who achieved this milestone.

He also holds a record of most dismissals (87) as wicket-keeper in T20Is and Most catches (54) as wicket-keeper in T20Is.

MS Dhoni, with 294 dismissals in his Test-career, ranks first in the all-time dismissals list by Indian wicket-keepers.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)