Want Virat Kohli to win World Cup 2023 and be carried on shoulders: Former India star Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled his dream of winning the ODI World Cup in his last edition, when India won the coveted title in 2011. Co-hosting the tournament along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, MS Dhoni & Co. went on to beat Sri Lanka in the final in pursuit of 275, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, to win the trophy after 28 years and sent the entire nation into a frenzy.

Tendulkar, who was playing his last 50-over World Cup, was carried on the shoulders -- by the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh -- as they gave him a fitting tribute. Now, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag -- part of India's 2011 victorious run -- wants Kohli to win the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and be carried on the shoulders.

“Cheeku (Kohli) didn’t score a single century in the 2019 World Cup, this year I hope he scores many hundreds and ends up as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Then, I want him to be carried on the shoulders and get a round of the ground," Sehwag told on Cricbuzz.

In addition, Sehwag went on to say that Rohit Sharma and Kohli deserve to win the forthcoming World Cup, which gets underway on October 05. Sehwag pointed out that Rohit just missed being part of the victorious 2011 batch and labelled him a fantastic player.

'Rohit & Kohli deserve to win 2023 ODI World Cup'

“These two (Rohit & Kohli) senior players deserve to win the World Cup. Rohit Sharma was so close to getting picked for the 2011 World Cup but missed out. Later he became the Badshah of ODIs, he deserves to win a World Cup trophy because he is a fantastic player," said Sehwag.

It is to be noted that Kohli will be playing his fourth edition in the ODI World Cup since 2011. Meanwhile, this will be Rohit's third appearance at the 50-over showpiece event. Both the veteran will be desperate to help the national side break their ten-year-long ICC title drought and help India clinch their third ODI World Cup title.

India open their campaign on October 08 versus Australia in Chennai.

