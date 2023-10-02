Rohit Sharma is the most difficult to bowl at, says Shadab Khan ahead of India-Pakistan CWC '23 tie

Ahead of the CWC 2023 commencement, on October 05 in Ahmedabad, Pakistan spinner and vice-captain Shadab Khan has hailed Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Shadab, who had a forgettable run in Asia Cup 2023, feels Hitman is the 'most difficult to bowl at'. Meanwhile, he also heaped praise on in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav and called him the most formidable Indian bowler. Kuldeep has been in stellar run and will enter the upcoming World Cup after helping India win the Asia Cup and returned as Player-of-the-Tournament.

On Rohit, Shadab told the reporters in Hyderabad, "I admire Rohit Sharma a lot and, among the leading batsmen in the world, he is the most difficult to bowl at. Once he gets set, he becomes very dangerous. Among the bowlers, since I am a leg-spinner, it will be Kuldeep Yadav given his recent form."

Rohit had taken Shadab to the cleaners with some big sixes during India and Pakistan's last encounter, which took place during the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Colombo. In the face-off, Shadab ended with 71 runs in ten overs and claimed a solitary wicket. The experienced campaigner didn't bowl in Pakistan's first World Cup warm-up game, where they failed to defend 346 versus New Zealand in Hyderabad, and, thus, his form will be closely monitored in Men in Green's last practice clash, where they face Australia on October 03 in Hyderabad.

Shadab will look to draw inspiration from India's in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who ended with nine wickets in Asia Cup. Lauding the 28-year-old, Shadab said, "As a leg spinner, I like Kuldeep Yadav a lot. He is a great leg spinner and in sublime form. Bowling in such conditions is not easy especially for a spinner as the tracks are flat but he has done well."

Pakistan will open their CWC 2023 campaign versus the Netherlands on October 06 in Hyderabad. After that, they will face Sri Lanka, also in the same city, before travelling to Ahmedabad to lock horns with Rohit-led India in a high-voltage clash at CWC 2023 on October 14.

Pakistan squad for World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

