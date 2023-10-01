We have chance to create history: David Miller on South Africa breaking World Cup deadlock

South Africa is no longer the dark horse in this World Cup 2023; instead, they are one of the favourites to lift their maiden CWC title. Having come close to tasting success at the top level numerous times before, the Proteas are now confident of breaking the deadlock and creating history in India this time, feels the country’s middle-order batter, David Miller.

From losing to Australia in the infamous Edgbaston 1999 clash, semis in the 2007 World Cup, besides a close loss at the hands of New Zealand during the 2015 edition, South Africa have endured enough heartbreaks over the years but is determined to turn the tides come this World Cup.

Ahead of flying to India for the marquee event, Proteas emerged victorious in the five-match ODIs against Australia, winning 3-2 despite being down 0-2 after two matches.

However, with nothing to lose and all to play for, Miller feels South Africa has the momentum needed for glory in this competition.

“We genuinely believe that we can do something special. The reality is we haven’t won a World Cup, so there’s no point brushing that under the carpet. But personally, I don’t live with those things on my shoulders. The past is the past. It doesn’t impact me at all.”

“It’s about what’s in front of you…the next ball, your next moment. I know the other guys are in the same mindset. We’re looking at it as a chance to create history. What a brilliant opportunity this is. If we play well, we know we’ve got a helluva chance,” Miller told BBC.

Consistency will repay

South African star batter said his team has been consistent since the 2019 CWC debacle. Though Miller admits he is not a stats-driven guy, he believes numbers are favouring the side.

“We have performed consistently well over the past four years. I’m not personally a stats-driven guy. But it’s good to look at the numbers and know that the work we’ve been putting in has produced some positive contributions. For me, it’s about making a situational impact. Can I take the game on? Can I see a chase home?”

Backing the captain Bavuma and said to deliver the goods in India this time, Miller said, “That’s where games are won and lost. I think we’ve proved some people wrong. Take Temba (Bavuma). He’s had so much flak from a lot of people, and he’s basically just shoved it right back in their faces. He’s a terrific captain and a phenomenal player in this format. It’s a strong line-up. We back ourselves to compete with the bat.”

Meanwhile, South Africa will face the former winners, Sri Lanka, in their CWC opener on October 7 in New Delhi.

