Wah bhai Wah! says Sehwag after India beat New Zealand in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag lauded India's women's cricket team for holding their nerves and beating New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Also Read: Shafali Verma stars as India qualify for semifinals

"Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup," Sehwag said on Twitter.

Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi finals of the #T20WorldCup

Shafali Varma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein. pic.twitter.com/euq2368NTF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 27, 2020 ×

"Shafali Varma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein(enjoying watching the performance of the girls).

India beat New Zealand by three runs to enter the last four of the tournament. The Indian side has been unbeaten in the women's World Cup T20I so far.

Shafali Verma was declared the "Player of the Match" after her match-winning performance hitting 46 runs in 34 balls with four boundaries and a six.

Indian batters had posted a slightly below-par score of 138/8 in 20 overs but the Indian bowlers defended the target with each bowler picking up wickets.

Shikha Pandey was the star bowler in the end as she throttled the Kiwis in the last over with just four runs needed for victory. Pandey bowled a yorker to get Jensen run out off the final ball after being hit for a boundary in the previous ball.