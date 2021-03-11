VVS Laxman predicts Team India's playing XI for 1st T20I vs England

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has predicted his Team India playing XI for the first T20I against England, scheduled to be played on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While there have been many debates around who should start for India in the T20I series against England, Laxman has provided his expert opinion on the matter.

Laxman went with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as his openers for the opening T20I of the series against England. It was later confirmed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli that Rohit and Rahul will open for the team on Friday with Shikhar Dhawan being the back-up to the duo in case of injury.

Laxman went on to pick skipper Kohli for the number three spot followed by Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya at four, five and six respectively. Laxman picked Iyer over Suryakumar Yadav with the former batsman saying that the Mumbai Indians batsman can come into the playing XI if India win the series early.

“It is going to be a tough choice because there is a lot of quality in that squad. But for me, for the first T20 international, I would go with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to open, no.3 will be Virat Kohli, no.4 Shreyas Iyer, No.5 Rishabh Pant, no.6 Hardik Pandya,” Laxman told Star Sports.

“It is necessary for Suryakumar Yadav to wait. If we win the first three matches, you can play Suryakumar Yadav. You can do rotation in the bowling, you will not get the chance to rotate the batting against this team,” VVS Laxman added.

Laxman went on to pick Axar Patel over Washington Sundar with the 46-year-old saying that the southpaw will be able to carry his Test form to T20I cricket at his home ground.

Laxman then picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan to complete his bowling line-up. However, Natarajan is still recovering from an injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is expected to miss the entire T20I series.

“The kind of form Axar Patel has shown during the Test series, keeping in mind it is going to be his hometown Ahmedabad, No. 7 will be Axar Patel. No. 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, No. 9 Deepak Chahar, No. 10 will be Chahal, and No. 11 will be Natarajan because I want to develop Natarajan as the death specialist along with Bhuvi and Bumrah,” Laxman further said before predicting India to win the series 3-2.

“It is going to be a close series, no doubt about that, but I will still back India, 3-2 for India,” signed off VVS Laxman.