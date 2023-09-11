VVS Laxman, Hrishikesh Kanitkar named coaches for Men’s and Women’s teams at Asian Games 2023

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Hrishikesh Kanitkar have been roped in as head coaches for India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams, respectively, for the Asian Games 2023, to be held in Hangzhou, China. While Sairaj Bahutule will travel as the bowling coach and Minush Bali as the fielding coach for the men’s team, Rajib Dutta and Subhadeep Ghosh are appointed as the bowling and fielding coach, respectively, for the women’s team.

As per the latest schedule, both teams will enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage. The men’s team will begin their campaign on October 3, and if they win the contest, they will play the semis on October 5. The final will take place on October 7.

On the other hand, the action for the women’s team will get underway on September 21, while the semis clash is scheduled for September 23 and the final on September 25.

Zhejiang University of Technology's (ZJUT) Pingfeng campus cricket ground will stage all matches.

Laxman, the head at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, had earlier stepped in to fill the vacant head coach’s role when Rahul Dravid was rested for a particular series, with the most recent example being India’s three-match T20Is against Ireland in August.

Besides Laxman, Kanitkar was appointed the head coach of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the home T20I series against Australia in December last year. He coached the side during the tri-series in South Africa and the T20 Women’s World Cup that followed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women’s Team has been without a head coach since December last year, when Romesh Powar was moved to the NCA.

Squads for Asian Games –

Indian Men’s Team Squad for the Asian Games 2023 –

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby players: Yash Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, B Sai Sudharsan

Indian Women’s Team for the Asian Games 2023 -

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy

Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar