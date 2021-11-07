Virender Sehwag reacts with hilarious meme as India bow out of T20 WC 2021 after Afghanistan's defeat

Virender Sehwag reacted on Twitter as India were ousted from T20 WC 2021. Photograph:( AFP )
Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a Rahul Gandi-inspired meme as India's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 got over on Sunday (November 07).
Team India was ousted from the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (November 07) after Afghanistan's 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their final Super 12 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India's hopes lingered on Afghanistan as only a win for Mohammad Nabi & Co. would have kept the Virat Kohli-led side in the race to qualify for the semi-finals.
However, Afghanistan lost against New Zealand on Sunday after failing to defend a total of 125 runs to bow out of the competition while also confirming India's exit from the tournament. Reacting to India's ouster, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious Rahul Gandhi-inspired meme on Twitter to leave fans in splits.
India’s campaign at the #ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VhsdiQld8I— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2021
India's fans were hoping for a miracle from Afghanistan which would have kept India in the race for the semi-finals. However, the Nabi-led side could not pull off an upset against the Kiwis, who were clinical with the bat and lost just two wickets in the run-chase and completed it with eleven balls to spare.
Also Read: Hits and flops from India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
India were all but out of the race for the semi-finals after their back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games in the Super 12 as they got off to a shambolic start in the tournament. However, India bounced back with a bog win against Afghanistan by 66 runs in their third game before thrashing Scotland by 8 wickets inside just 39 balls in their fourth Super 12 clash to remain alive in the competition.
Nonetheless, their fate was sealed after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan and moved to 8 points to confirm their second spot on the points table and enter the semis. Even a win against Namibia in their last game can see India reach a maximum of six points which confirms their exit from the tournament.