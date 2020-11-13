Virat Kohli's absence in three Tests doesn't make Australia favourites: Nathan Lyon

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon feels Virat Kohli’s absence in the last three Tests of the upcoming four-match Test series against India won’t make Australia favourites to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he said that India boast a lot of ‘superstars’ in the team.

Indian skipper Kohli will head back to India following the opening Test in Adelaide after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in early January.

While expressing his disappointment over getting limited opportunities to get a crack at Kohli, considered to be one of the finest batsmen in the world.

"It's disappointing for the series. You want to play against the best players in the world. I believe he is the best player in the world along with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. It's disappointing but they have still got superstars.

"Look at Pujara, Rahane, and they have also got a couple of young guys coming in. It's still going to be a massive challenge for us," Lyon was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"Just because Virat's not here doesn't mean we get to hold the trophy up. We've still got a lot of work to do, a lot of homework to do," he added.

India’s tour of Australia, comprising of three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Test matches, begins on November 27. The much-awaited four-match Test series starts on December 17 with a day-night match in Adelaide.

Kohli is set to miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, New Year’s Test in Sydney and the final match at the Gabba.

Meanwhile, the Indian team arrived in Sydney on Thursday and will undergo a 14-day quarantine period. They have been allowed to train during the self-isolation phase.