Virat Kohli should don captaincy hat again: Harbhajan Singh urges Indian star to lead RCB in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli resigned as the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captain following the end of the three-time runners-up's campaign in the IPL 2021 edition. Kohli had announced the news at the start of the second and final leg of IPL 14, in the UAE, on September 19.

Back then, the RCB Twitter handle quoted Kohli as saying, "This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me."

He added, "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years."

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Kohli still remains the best man to lead RCB. "Despite having many big names, RCB is a team who is yet to lift the title. AB de Villiers won't play this season and Kohli has stepped down from captaincy... so they need to find a captain now. Among Indians, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are the two names who can efficiently lead the team," Harbhajan said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Shreyas has already shown his captaincy prowess while leading the Delhi franchise. But I think Kohli will have to don the captaincy hat again. RCB won't get a better leader than him," opined Harbhajan.

"RCB is making a new team and they will search for a good leader. But does Kohli want to take up the role? It will be a big challenge but I won't be surprised if he agrees to be the captain for the next 1-2 years," he added.

Recently, former Indian fast-bowling all-rounder Ajit Agarkar had also advised Kohli to reconsider taking up RCB captaincy.

"If Virat Kohli can take over the captaincy and if he is happy to do it and if he has the energy to do it, I think that will be the easiest solution for them," Agarkar told Star Sports show Game Plan ahead of the auction.

"At the end of the day, we have seen RCB over the years they haven't invested enough money in making a proper team of 12, 13 or 14 players with enough depth. It's always been dependent on the top three, not enough middle order players and if you don't have the money, you can't do that again. So, if you break the bank for one player, doesn't matter how good he is - will win you games but will never win you competitions," he further added.

Under Kohli, RCB won 64 games and lost 69. He led the franchise in 140 games, taking them to the IPL 2016 final where they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

For now, RCB have retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Md Siraj ahead of the mega auction. They will have to include some famed and marquee players and then choose their next captain, unless Kohli has a change of mind (which seems highly unlikely at this point of time). He has already given up Team India captaincy altogether (resigning from two formats and being sacked as the ODI captain).