Virat Kohli shines at No. 3: Ex-India opener not in favour of star batter's demotion ahead of Asia Cup

Ahead of India's tournament-opener in the Asia Cup, versus arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 in Pallekele in Sri Lanka, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli should continue to bat at No. 3 and isn't in favour of his demotion to No. 4, as suggested by former head coach Ravi Shastri. Chopra feels the former Indian captain is best suited to his preferred spot, i.e. at No. 3, where he has an exceptional record.

It is to be noted that the 34-year-old Kohli has batted at No. 3 in 210 innings and amassed 10,777 runs at an average of 60.21. On the other hand, his record at No. 4 is impressive as well, hitting 1,767 runs in 39 innings at of 55.22. In his latest episode of Aakashvaani on Jio Cinema, Chopra said, “There are two parameters to judge this. First, Virat Kohli’s success at No. 4 is good, but at No. 3 it’s exceptional. A significant sample size reinforces this and his peak equals India’s best. Hopes rest on his tournament performance – if he does well, India benefits; otherwise, a middle-order gap looms. Kohli’s effectiveness shines at No. 3, tackling new balls and closing games. Retaining this is vital."

He further opined, "Just because he has the ability to bat at No. 4 shouldn’t mean that he should play there."

The talk regarding Kohli taking up the No. 4 slot came forward as Rohit Sharma-led India continue to suffer with their middle-order considerably undercooked before the Asia Cup, to be followed by the ODI World Cup in India. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul -- who bat at No. 4 and 5 respectively -- have returned after long injury layoffs and would need time to settle down in the line-up. Moreover, India have tried a few backups such as Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav but none have made a strong case. Kishan has a double century but that came while opening the innings, Samson has done reasonably well but continues to throw his wicket away whereas Surya has fell flat in the 50-over format so far.

With Rahul to be out of the opening few games for India in the Asia Cup, Chopra also named Samson as his backup, not Kishan. In this regard, he added, “If KL Rahul is unavailable, Ishan Kishan’s placement becomes key. Sanju Samson can also replace him as a travel reserve - I am assuming without Rahul, Sanju Samson can enter the team. Given a No. 5 batter is needed, selection should be based on that specific condition. Samson, a middle-order batsman and keeper, should be the backup."

The forthcoming continental tournament begins on August 30 (Wednesday) in Multan, Pakistan whereas India will take on Babar Azam-led Men in Green on Saturday (September 02) in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE