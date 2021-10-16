Virat Kohli reacts as Rahul Dravid reportedly set to succeed Ravi Shastri as India's head coach

The skipper of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli on Saturday (October 16) has responded to the reports that former captain Rahul Dravid is set to succeed Ravi Shastri as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup.

Kohli was speaking during a captains' media session ahead of the T20 World Cup that begins in the UAE and Oman with the first round matches on Sunday. On being asked about Dravid's appointment, Kohli said, "No idea exactly what's happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet."

ALSO READ | From India vs Pakistan to Manchester United vs Liverpool: Could October 24 get any better?

Dravid, one of the greatest ever to have played for India has played 164 Tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012. He is credited for India's steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy. He has been in charge of the national 'A' and U-19 set-up for the past six years.

He currently heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was in Dubai during the just-concluded IPL to meet his former teammate and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Board secretary Jay Shah for an elaborate discussion.

ALSO READ | 'What's the point of playing?': Harbhajan Singh takes a jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

In the upcoming T20 World Cup, India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. The tournament was scheduled to be held in India but the COVID-19 situation in the country forced organisers to shift it to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Ahead of the tournament, India tweaked its squad as Shardul Thakur has been added to the 15-member squad as he replaced Axar Patel, who will now be on the list of standby players.