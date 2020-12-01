Virat Kohli on verge of breaking major record held by Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian cricket team would look to avoid a white-wash in the ODI series when they take the field for the third and final ODI against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. While the Men in ‘retro’ Blue will look to end the 50-over affair on a high, Indian skipper Virat Kohli would be looking to register yet another record.

Kohli, regarded as one of the greatest, is just 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs in ODI cricket.

Kohli has been on a record-breaking spree from past few years now with consistency which could only be admired. Such is his calibre that India were hopeful of getting close to the mammoth 390-run target set by Australia till the time Kohli was in the crease. The Indian skipper perished after a fighting 89-run knock in the second ODI, which Australia won by 51 runs.

Tendulkar holds the record for being the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs in 300 innings. Whereas Kohli has 11,977 runs in 250 ODIs and is just 23 runs away from beating yet another record held by Tendulkar.

Fastest cricketer to score 12,000 runs in ODIs:

Sachin Tendukar - 309 matches, 300 innings

Ricky Ponting - 323 matches, 314 innings

Kumar Sangakkara - 359 matches, 336 innings

Sanath Jayasuriya - 390 matches, 379 innings

Mahela Jayawardene - 426 matches, 399 innings

Kohli will look to end the ODI series on a high, by guiding India to a confidence-boosting win at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. The three-match T20I series is set to commence from December 4 (Friday).