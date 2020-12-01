Aaron Finch names 3 players who can replace David Warner in 3rd ODI vs India

Australia will be without David Warner for the rest of the limited-overs series against India after the Aussie opener suffered a groin strain during the second ODI in Sydney. However, Australia are no short of options when it comes to replacing Warner in the white-ball series as captain Aaron Finch named a few players who can fill the shoes of Warner in the third and last ODI of the series in Canberra on Wednesday.

Finch named the likes of Alex Carey, Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne as the options for the opening slot when Australia take on India in the final ODI with a view to clean-sweep the series.

"We have not picked a team yet, but we have got a few options. Whether we go Wadey in the side or Marnus comes up and opens the batting, Alex Carey has done a lot of it in the past," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

"But the middle-order has been functioning really well over the last little while. That is the beauty of being two-nil up in the series, you can look to experiment if you want to do that or you can look to play the safe option," he added.

But Finch conceded that Australia will be a lot weaker without Warner in the playing XI while terming him one of the better players in gentlemen’s game.

"He is an all-time great in one-day and T20 cricket, I do not think there are many better players to have played the game," said Finch.

"So any team he is not a part of is going to be slightly weaker but we have got guys that can step and really contribute heavily in that role," he added.

Australia crushed India by 51 runs in the second ODI to seal the series and will look to wipe the series in Canberra. Meanwhile, D’Arcy Short, the leading run-scorer in BBL 2017-18 and 2018-19, has been named as Warner’s replacement for the rest of the limited-overs series against India. Pacer and vice-captain Pat Cummins has also been rested for the limited-overs series against India ahead of the Test series.