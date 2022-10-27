Virat Kohli on cusp of becoming first Indian to join 1k-run club in T20 WC during India-Netherlands tie

Virat Kohli produced a masterclass in India's T20 World Cup (T20 WC) opener when they faced Pakistan at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). Opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma-led India restricted the Men in Green for 159 for 8, with three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya.

In reply, India were tottering at 31 for 4 and needed 115 off the last 60 balls with Kohli-Hardik in the middle. The duo stitched an impressive 113-run fifth-wicket stand to take the game to the last over, with 16 needed for a memorable victory. India eventually got past the finish line on the last ball of the contest, with four wickets in hand. Kohli's inning was laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 154.72, and was rightly rewarded with the Player-of-the-Match award.

Kohli's record at the T20 WC is impeccable, to say the least. As India take on the Netherlands in their second Super 12 clash, on Thursday (October 27) at the SCG, Sydney, the 33-year-old is on the cusp of entering an elite list. He is 73 runs away from entering the 1,000-run club in the T20 WC. So far, only Mahela Jayawardene is part of this list. Hence, Kohli will be the second to be a part of the elusive list.

A look at the top 5 batters with most runs in T20 WC:

Mahela Jayawardene - 1,016 runs

Chris Gayle - 965 runs

Virat Kohli - 927 runs (with 11 fifties at an average of 84.27)

Tillakaratne Dilshan - 897

Rohit Sharma - 851

Kohli is also 90 runs away from becoming the leading run-getter in the T20 WC history. Given his form, he can achieve this feat in India's face-off versus the Dutch line-up.

IND vs NED

It is to be noted that this is India and Netherlands' first face-off in the format. At the coin toss, Rohit & Co. have opted to bat first, at the SCG, with an unchanged XI after their Pakistan clash. Will it be another Kohli special? Only time will tell...