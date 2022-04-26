Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni told Umran Malik he is the future of Indian cricket, reveals SRH speedster's father

Umran Malik has been one of the rising stars in IPL 2022. So far, the young Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer has bowled the third-most dot balls (81), is second in the list of most dot balls in an innings (19), has the best bowling figures of 4 for 28 (in SRH's face-off versus Punjab Kings) and also churned out as many as 10 wickets in seven outings; 11th-most in the overall list.

Apart from this, Umran's raw pace has stunned many, with him bowling the fastest delivery of the match on several occasions in the ongoing season. Thus, he has been receiving rave reviews from former and active cricketers. Being one of SRH's main performers in IPL 15, Umran also had a word with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Recently, his father revealed what the two stalwarts of Indian cricket told Umran. In a chat with timesofindia.com, Umran's father Rashid revealed, "Umran discussed some of those things with me. MS Dhoni is a legend of the game. Virat Kohli is also a great cricketer. Umran met both of them. They have told Umran that he is the future of Indian cricket. When Umran called me to share this with me, he was extremely happy. He was elated after listening to those golden words from the two legends of the game."

Umran's father Rashid is an elated parent after seeing the stupendous success of his ward. He himself admitted that he has become extremely popular, in his hometown, with people coming up to him to talk about Umran and praise him.

Rashid revealed that he was against Umran playing cricket. However, he now hopes that his son represents Team India.

"Everyone loves him (Umran) in the family. His sisters love him so much. When I was against him playing cricket, his sisters would support him," Rashid recalled.

"My only dream now is to see my son in an Indian team jersey. I want him to play in the World Cup some day. I am sure he will. He has reached this level and I am confident he will get there very soon. He will make the entire country proud," he added.

Umran has played a key role in SRH's emphatic turnaround in IPL 2022. After losing their opening two games, Hyderabad have bounced back in style to win five matches on the trot and occupy the second spot in the points table.