From RCB's embarrassing 49 to KKR's shambolic 68: Five lowest totals in IPL

Shane Warne & Co.'s 58 all-out vs RCB (Photo | IPL)

Shane Warne & Co. had a forgettable opening game in IPL 2009. The defending champions met the inaugural season's seventh-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Cape Town, where they were asked to chase 134. Nonetheless, RR fell flat and got dismissed for 58 in 15.1 overs courtesy Anil Kumble's 5 for 5.

Thus, they lost by a whopping 75-run margin.

