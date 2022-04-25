From RCB's embarrassing 49 to KKR's shambolic 68: Five lowest totals in IPL

In match 27 of IPL 2017, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Virat Kohli-led RCB were chasing a paltry 132 vs KKR. However, Gautam Gambhir & Co. rode on Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme's three-fers each to bundle out Bengaluru for a shambolic 49. It remains the lowest team total in IPL.
Shane Warne & Co. had a forgettable opening game in IPL 2009. The defending champions met the inaugural season's seventh-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Cape Town, where they were asked to chase 134. Nonetheless, RR fell flat and got dismissed for 58 in 15.1 overs courtesy Anil Kumble's 5 for 5.
Thus, they lost by a whopping 75-run margin.
(Photograph:Others)
DD fold for 66 vs MI (Photo | BCCI)
In match 45 of IPL 2017, Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) were chasing a mammoth 213 versus the Mumbai Indians (MI). MI rode on Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard's fiery fifties at the then known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Later, Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma shared six wickets combined, three scalps each, to dismiss Delhi for 66; the third-lowest team total in IPL.
(Photograph:Others)
DD dismissed for 67 vs KXIP
Low totals were a norm in IPL 2017. In match 36, at Mohali, the then known as Kings XI Punjab demolished DD. Opting to bowl first, everything clicked for Glenn Maxwell-led Punjab. Sandeep Sharma's 4-fer and two wickets each from Axar Patel-Varun Aaron led to Delhi being shell shocked and dismissed for 67.
In reply, Punjab completed the run-chase in 7.5 overs with openers Martin Guptill-Hashim Amla unbeaten in the middle. The New Zealander remained unbeaten on 50. For Delhi, they were without regular skipper Zaheer as Karun Nair captained the side in a disastrous outing for the franchise.
(Photograph:AFP)
KKR's dismal run vs MI in IPL 2008
Match 38 of IPL 2008 saw the Sourav Ganguly-led KKR being clueless in front of Shaun Pollock's 3 for 12 and other contributions from the MI bowlers, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (all-out for 67). In reply, the Sachin Tendulkar-led MI line-up completed the formalities by chasing a paltry 68 in 5.2 overs, with 8 wickets in hand.