Virat Kohli has an epic way of telling 'what playing in bubbles feels like'

Virat Kohli, the skipper of the Indian cricket team, posted a hilarious image that perfectly describes what it feels to be "playing in bubbles". The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacted sports globally with almost all the leagues were suspended.

However, slowly and gradually, leagues around the world are resumed with proper safety measures. Among other sports, cricket boards are trying their best to conduct the matches. However, they have resorted to playing with bio-bubbles, which limits the players' contacts to their team hotel and the ground.

Some cricketers in the recent past have spoken about bio-bubble fatigue and the impact of playing under strict rules. Looks like Kohli is another one on the list. In the photograph that looked to be from a set, Virat can be seen with a rope around him while sitting on a chair.

"This is what playing in bubbles feels like," Virat wrote in his Instagram post along with the picture.

Reacting to his picture, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen said "Players/broadcasters are DONE with them (bio-bubbles) ! Great pic, dude!."

Although in a hilarious manner, Kohli is the latest cricketer to speak up about the struggles players go through when constantly being in bio-bubbles.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were knocked out by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of the IPL 2021. However, he will still remain in the UAE to lead India in the T20 World Cup.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.