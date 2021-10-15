From Virat Kohli to Ruturaj Gaikwad: Orange Cap winners in IPL history

IPL 2021 is now on the verge of a fitting end on Friday evening (October 15) with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meeting the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The 14th edition of the cash-rich league has been very different from all the preceding seasons as it took place in two halves, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the 14th season has lived upto expectations despite the BCCI facing plenty of issues to complete the marquee edition in 2021. The about-to-conclude season has once again seen many uncapped players standing tall with the bat and ball whereas some known and big names have also outperformed for their respective franchises. While Harshal Patel has confirmed the Purple Cap, with as many as 32 wickets for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad has also earned with the elusive Orange Cap after Dhoni & Co.'s innings in the finale. Ruturaj has ended with 636 runs at 45.35 along with a strike-rate of 136.26 following his 32 in the summit clash.

While the final innings of the 14th edition is still not completed, Ruturaj's next possible competitor is KKR's Shubman Gill, who is 208 runs behind. Hence, he is confirmed to win the Orange Cap. Ruturaj's opening partner Faf du Plessis gave him a very tough fight for the cap, however, the 24-year-old youngster has now topped the run-scoring chart, courtesy a two-run lead.

In this way, Ruturaj has joined some elite names in the list for the Orange Cap winners. The list includes some big names such as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner (winning it thrice), KL Rahul, etc. Here's the whole Orange Cap list with Ruturaj confirming his name for the 2021 edition:

Year Orange Cap winner Runs scored 2008 Shaun Marsh 616 2009 Matthew Hayden 572 2010 Sachin Tendulkar 618 2011 Chris Gayle 608 2012 Chris Gayle 733 2013 Michael Hussey 733 2014 Robin Uthappa 660 2015 David Warner 562 2016 Virat Kohli 973 2017 David Warner 641 2018 Kane Williamson 735 2019 David Warner 692 2020 KL Rahul 670 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad 636

Ruturaj's IPL 14 season has been a breakthrough one for the youngster. Returning with as many as four half-centuries and a hundred and taking on many world-class bowlers from the word go, without dropping much sweat, the CSK opener is now being touted as the next-big-thing in Indian cricket and is expected to be the future of the MS Dhoni-led franchise. Following such a season, many experts believe he will be retained by the Yellow Army ahead of the mega auction, later this year.

After regaining and confirming to be the owner of the cap for 2021, Ruturaj told broadcasters at the innings break, "I think Shakib was about to bowl two overs. I thought I should take on spin as I am a good player of spin. Faf also played lesser balls up front. It is stopping a little. We did brilliantly to get to 192 by hitting some brilliant sixes. We need to bowl well and back it up with the fielding. I wanted him to hit that six and add those six important runs."

For the unversed, Faf's 86 helped CSK post a competitive 192-3 in the season-finale, versus KKR. However, the South African missed out on winning the elusive cap by a whisker.