Virender Sehwag names uncapped Indian star KKR should retain ahead of IPL mega auction

The two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have entered the IPL 2021 final, riding on the back of some superlative performances from their Indian youngsters such as Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy along with some very vital contributions from Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, etc.

For the unversed, Eoin Morgan-led KKR had only two wins from seven games in the first leg of IPL 14, in India. However, they turned their campaign emphatically with seven victories from nine games to enter their third finale in the IPL. Ahead of their big-ticket encounter versus MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Virender Sehwag has suggested the Kolkata franchise to retain one of their uncapped Indian players, i.e. Venkatesh Iyer.

Iyer was introduced into the KKR line-up in the UAE leg. The swashbuckling left-hander made a mark instantly, with his free-flowing approach, to amass 320 runs in 10 games at an average of 32 and strike-rate of 125, along with three half-centuries.

Thus, Sehwag told Cricbuzz, "No doubt. He has been a great find of this tournament, because if someone has been instrumental in staging KKR’s comeback, it has been Iyer. The starts he has given KKR at the top, it has allowed the team to reach the final. Even against Delhi Capitals, he finished the match in the first 10 overs itself and from there onward, it was merely a formality."

"The way he is batting, he can be the top contender if KKR are looking to retain some players. He may have come in this year for a cheaper price but heading into the mega auction, he will be sold for a very expensive price. So, I would like to believe that KKR would discuss that if they are to retain 2-3 Indians, Iyer can be one of them," Sehwag added.

Iyer has taken on some world-class bowlers with ease and confidence. His contributions at the top of the order have immensely helped KKR to start well in the UAE leg. He was also impressive in the side's narrow-win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Qualifier 2, taking his franchise to the finale. He will now like to play a match-winning knock versus Chennai in the season-finale and guide Kolkata to their third title. If he plays a memorable knock in the final, KKR will surely like to retain him ahead of the mega auction, later this year.