A look at top 5 highest and lowest totals in IPL finals as CSK battle KKR for elusive trophy

The countdown for IPL 2021 final has started and the 2021 champions are set to be crowned in a few hours from now. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday (October 15).

CSK have showcased incredible pedigree over the years when it comes to playing finals and will be making their ninth appearance in the summit clash of the cash-rich league this year. KKR, on the other hand, have managed to reach only two IPL finals and have won both of them.

Chennai Super Kings hold the record for the second-highest total in the history of IPL finals with 205 runs against RCB in the final of the 2011 edition of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad had posted the highest ever total in an IPL final so far with 208 runs against RCB in 2016 final.

KKR's 200 and 192 runs against Punjab Kings and CSK in the 2014 and 2012 finals respectively, also features in the top five highest totals in IPL finals so far. Ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two teams, here is a look at the highest totals in the history of the IPL finals.

Top five highest total in IPL finals:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 208 runs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016)

Chennai Super Kings - 205 runs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011)

Mumbai Indians - 202 runs vs Chennai Super Kings (2015)

Kolkata Knight Riders - 200 runs vs Kings XI Punjab (2014)

Kolkata Knight Riders - 192 runs vs Chennai Super Kings (2012)

Chennai Super Kings have the lowest total to their name in an IPL final. Dhoni & Co. had managed only 125 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2013 final and lost the game by 23 runs while chasing the target of 149 runs. Mumbai Indians had posted the third-lowest total of 129 runs in the 2017 IPL final but went on to win by 1 run to lift their third trophy.

Top five lowest totals in IPL finals:

Chennai Super Kings - 125 runs vs Mumbai Indians in 2013

Rising Pune Supergiant - 128 runs vs Mumbai Indians in 2017

Mumbai Indians - 129 runs vs Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 137 runs vs Deccan Chargers in 2009

Deccan Chargers - 143 runs vs RCB in 2009

