/‘Dream is to play match-winning knock in final’: Kohli outlines ultimate goal for 2027 World Cup

After announcing that the 2027 ODI World Cup will be his last tournament for India, veteran batter Virat Kohli outlined the ideal scenario for the showpiece event in Africa in 2027. Kohli was instrumental in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph at home, and 16 years on, he wants to cap off his decorated international career with another title. With India set to begin its quest for cricket’s grandest event with the home ODI series against the West Indies on Sunday (Sep 27), Kohli reveals his plans, painting the perfect picture.

Drawing parallels with his maiden IPL win in 2025 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli explained how, when he had not won an IPL title, he used to dream about doing it; similarly, having lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia in Ahmedabad three years ago, Kohli wants to make amends and pull off match-winning knocks in the knockouts of the 2027 World Cup.

"Before we [Royal Challengers Bengaluru] won the IPL in 2025, I used to get flashbacks of the 2016 final [which they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad]. I feel the same about the World Cup final as well," Kohli said in a chat on JioStar.

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"I was playing on 54 and had set myself up for a big hundred; like, if I got 140-150, we would be in a great position to win that game, because you're getting 300-plus in a big final, and with our bowling, we will get them. But as soon as I played on [to Pat Cummins], it was very tough to process for many days. And you keep thinking about it,” he continued.

Sharing his thoughts on the last ODI World Cup at home, where India were the frontrunners for the title, Kohli said the whole environment was phenomenal. Kohli added that the camaraderie inside the dressing room was commendable, and that unit looked poised to taste ultimate success, only to fall at the final hurdle.

"That whole World Cup was great; the environment was phenomenal. Within the team, you could see the camaraderie; everyone was happy playing for each other. Even losing someone like Hardik [Pandya] early on [to injury], we never spoke about what would happen next, although it was a big loss in terms of what he brings. But [Mohammed] Shami came and tap-tap-tap [to indicate picking up wickets] - you know what he can do. So, everyone had a feeling that it was our World Cup. There was a different energy altogether, and then when the game shifts like that, it's very difficult to process,” he continued.

Winning Final Knock is Ultimate Goal: Kohli

Having finished countless matches in winning causes of his own, Kohli wants to do it on the biggest stage, when it matters the most.

"I've always been someone who, every game that we play, I want to be the guy who wins us the game - so that's never going to go away from me. I am made that way. So, my goal [at the World Cup] is to win as many games as I can for the team - 60-70% of the games would be phenomenal. My dream is to play a match-winning, finishing knock in the finals, like chasing a score. That's the ideal scenario. If it happens, great. If it doesn't happen, we win the World Cup, I'll be as happy.