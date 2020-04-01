Virat Kohli & Co. could face pay cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

India Cricketers Association president Ashok Malhotra has said that all the Indian players could witness pay cut in the coming weeks with all sporting action coming to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket has been one of the most affected sports with some big bilateral series, Indian Premier League, Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in the line-up but the dreaded virus has not only led to the postponement of the many bilateral series and tournaments but is likely to affect major events like IPL, Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Many footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among others have accepted a pay cut during these testing times and it looks like Virat Kohli and Co. could be next in the line with BCCI looking at massive losses if IPL 2020 is cancelled for the season.

“The BCCI is the parent body of the cricketers. It’s a company. If a company is making losses, then it all filters down,” Malhotra was quoted as saying by a leading daily. “In Europe, almost all the footballers, normally paid the highest among all, are taking a huge pay cut, which has been announced by their associations.”

“This was an unexpected scenario. These are very tough times. So, everyone will have to try and contribute from their pocket. I know it’s not fair to reduce the salaries of the players, but if the parent body is not earning as much as it was doing before, the cricketers will definitely have to expect a pay cut,” he added.

While the BCCI has not officially announced anything on the fate of IPL 2020, the cash-rich tournament is likely to be cancelled, as per latest reports. The apex board is also looking at a window later in the year which could mean cancellation or postponement of Asia Cup 2020, which is scheduled to be held in September.