'The message was blown out of proportion' - Yuvraj Singh issues fresh statement after the criticism over 'help Pakistan' appeal

The social media erupted on Tuesday when former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh posted messages on Twitter to show their support to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation named – Shahid Afridi Foundation – who are working to support and help the needy in Pakistan amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Netizens were furious to see Yuvraj and Harbhajan supporting Pakistan as they blew the entire incident out of proportion. The hashtag #ShameOnYuvi started trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening which has prompted the World Cup winner to come out and issue a fresh statement surrounding the row.

“I really don't understand how a msg to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that msg was to help ppl in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention as not to hurt anyone's feelings. I am Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind,” Yuvraj tweeted on Wednesday.

While Yuvraj did ask everyone to show their support for the good work Afridi has been doing in Pakistan, the message was blown out of proportion by the social media users. Yuvraj further informed everyone, in the video message he had posted on Twitter, that his foundation ‘YouWeCan’ has collected around Rs 1.5 crore and will be supporting the needy in these testing times.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020 ×

The southpaw was last seen playing in the Road Safety World Series where he came out of retirement to play for India Legends to spread awareness relating to road safety. Yuvraj has been one of the sportspersons always available in tough times. He has not only supported cancer survivors through his foundation, the former India all-rounder is one of the first ones to come forward to help during tough times.

