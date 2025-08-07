/'Virat is an excellent singer, a very good..': MS Dhoni heaps praise on Kohli

When we think of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli instantly come to mind as two of the sport’s greatest icons. Yet, while their on-field brilliance is celebrated and known worldwide, their personalities off the field often remain a well-kept secret. However, former Indian skipper Dhoni recently gave fans a peek into Kohli’s entertaining off-field personality. At a recent event, Dhoni praised Kohli, calling him a “complete entertainment package” because of his singing, dancing, and mimicry skills. According to Dhoni, Kohli is very funny when he’s in the mood, making him a joy to be around.

Dhoni said with a smile, “Virat is an excellent singer, a very good dancer, a great mimic, and very funny. He is in the mood; he is very, very entertaining.”

The respect and admiration between these two cricket greats runs deep. Kohli has often credited Dhoni as a mentor during his early years in international cricket. Dhoni’s guidance helped shape Kohli into the player and leader he is today.

Kohli had also shared a detail about his relationship with Dhoni. After Kohli stepped down as India’s Test captain following a series loss in South Africa (Jan 2022), Dhoni was the only teammate who reached out to him. Kohli said, “Let me tell you one thing: when I left the Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person I had played with previously, and that was MS Dhoni.”

He added, “Many people have my number. On TV, they give lots of suggestions and have a lot to say. But none of the people who had my number sent me a message.” This shows the strong bond between the two, built on mutual respect, trust, and admiration.