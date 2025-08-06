/After England heroics, Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award. He is up against...

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (August 6) announced the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month for July 2025. India’s Shubman Gill, England’s Ben Stokes and South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder have been shortlisted after outstanding performances in Test cricket.

Shubman Gill – India

Shubman Gill had a month to remember, scoring 567 runs at a stunning average of 94.50 in three Tests during India’s series in England. His biggest moment came at Edgbaston, where he played a true captain's knock and his career-best innings of 269 and then followed it up with a brilliant 161 in the second innings. That 430-run fest is the second-highest in Test history, behind only Graham Gooch’s 456.

Gill’s form didn’t stop there. At Old Trafford cricket ground, he hit a second-innings 103 after India were reduced to 0/2 to help the hosts draw the match and keep the series alive. Leading India in his first series as Test captain, Gill won two out of five Tests.

Wiaan Mulder – South Africa

South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder was a star with both bat and ball in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe. He scored 531 runs, including 147 in the first Test. But the highlight was his unbeaten 367 in Bulawayo (the highest individual score in South African Test history). Mulder was equally effective with the ball, scalping seven wickets. This all-round contribution earned him the 'Player of the Series' award.

Ben Stokes – England