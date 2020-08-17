Vincent Kompany retires as football player, to manage Anderlecht full time

Belgian international defender Vincent Kompany on Monday announced his retirement at the age of 34 to become manager of Anderlecht on a four-year contract. The veteran joined Belgian club Angerlecht from Manchester City in 2019 as player-manager but opted out of his role as the club boss after a sluggish start.

However, he will now take over the duties from Franky Vercauteren, who had been handling coaching duties.

Kompany announced that he wants to fully commit to his role as head coach and hence, he is hanging up his boots as a football player.

🇧🇪 One of Belgium's all-time greats bids farewell 👋



🥉 @VincentKompany, who helped @BelRedDevils to their best-ever #WorldCup finish in 2018, has hung up his boots 😢



👏 Congratulations on a superb playing career, Vincent, and good luck for the future with @rscanderlecht 💜 pic.twitter.com/mx28lDTRKo — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 17, 2020 ×

"I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it. That’s why I’m quitting as a football player," said Kompany, who enjoyed a trophy-laden 11-year spell in England with Man City.

ALSO READ: Barcelona set to sack Quique Setien after Bayern Munich humiliation

"Our ambition and our hunger remains the same. I want to stay with the club for at least four seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results."

Kompany’s first match in charge as a full-time manager will come on Sunday with the Belgian club set to take on Mouscron.

As a defender and captain at Mna City, Kompany lifted four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups and is hailed as one of the greatest and most influential players at City ever.

ALSO READ: 'Best team lost': United's Maguire devastated by Europa League exit

Kompany made his international debut at the age of 17 and went on to play 89 times for Belgium, notably leading them to third in FIFA World Cup 2018.

