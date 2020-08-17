Barcelona set to sack Quique Setien after Bayern Munich humiliation

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has confirmed that manager Quique Setien will be sacked following Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at Lisbon, Portugal. With Lionel Messi reportedly ready to leave the Spanish club, Barcelona board has taken the first step to keep the Argentine in the club, by sacking Setien.

It was the first time since 1992 that Barcelona had conceded more than five goals in Champions League and the worst defeat of Messi’s trophy-laden career. Messi was even pictured sitting alone with dropped shoulders in the Barcelona dressing room following the drubbing against the German giants.

An emergency meeting was called with Bartomeu confirming to COPE on Sunday night that “Setien is out”. While there has been no official announcement from Barcelona yet, it is inevitable that the club will have a new manager soon.

As per reports, Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and Xavi are among the top candidates to take over at the Camp Nou.

While there are still question marks over Pochettino due to his past links with rivals Espanyol, Koeman has emerged has favourites to be Setien’s successor.

Not only Champions League but Barcelona lost out the La Liga title to Real Madrid despite leading the points table at one point in time during the 2019-20 season. However, sluggish performances and underwhelming results allowed Real Madrid to topple the Catalunya club and lift the coveted trophy.

However, the Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich was the final nail in the coffin for Barcelona and Setien, who is now set to his job. For Barcelona, the rebuilding must start now.

