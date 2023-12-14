VIDEO: David Warner turns into T20I mode, smacks Shaheen Afridi for HUGE six on Day 1 of Perth Test

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the three-match Test series opener on Thursday (Dec 14) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Riding on David Warner's 67-ball 72* and Usman Khawaja's sedate 37* (84), Australia ended the first session at 117 for no loss, scoring at nearly five per over.

During the opening session, Warner was on a roll. He ended with 11 fours and a six. In the 22nd over, he took on Shaheen Afridi and smacked him for a huge six towards the deep fine leg region. Talking about the delivery, it was a length and angling into the left-hander. Warner got down low, used his body to get inside the line and deposited the ball into the stands for an audacious six.

Warner, who averages over 80 versus Pakistan in Tests, is playing his last Test series and has started off on a positive note. He looks set to score a daddy hundred and take Australia to a commanding position on Day 1 of the series opener. Shan Masood-led Pakistan have their task cut out to stage a strong comeback in the remainder of the opening day's play.