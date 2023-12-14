VIDEO: David Warner turns into T20I mode, smacks Shaheen Afridi for HUGE six on Day 1 of Perth Test
Story highlights
Aus vs Pak: David Warner turned into T20I mode and smacked Shaheen Afridi for a HUGE six on the opening day of the Perth Test. Here is the video -
Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the three-match Test series opener on Thursday (Dec 14) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Riding on David Warner's 67-ball 72* and Usman Khawaja's sedate 37* (84), Australia ended the first session at 117 for no loss, scoring at nearly five per over.
During the opening session, Warner was on a roll. He ended with 11 fours and a six. In the 22nd over, he took on Shaheen Afridi and smacked him for a huge six towards the deep fine leg region. Talking about the delivery, it was a length and angling into the left-hander. Warner got down low, used his body to get inside the line and deposited the ball into the stands for an audacious six.
Here is the video Warner's outrageous six:
Gosh what a six that was from Warner . He is Super super beast.#Warner || #AUSvsPAK || #AUSvPAK || #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/PbGrUEEv7E— Haris Arshad (@harris00071) December 14, 2023
Also read: SA vs Ind, T20Is: When Rinku Singh performs well, whole of India becomes happy - Former opener Gautam Gambhir
Warner, who averages over 80 versus Pakistan in Tests, is playing his last Test series and has started off on a positive note. He looks set to score a daddy hundred and take Australia to a commanding position on Day 1 of the series opener. Shan Masood-led Pakistan have their task cut out to stage a strong comeback in the remainder of the opening day's play.
Ahead of the Test series, there was a lot of noise on Warner following his ex-teammate Mitchell Johnson slamming him for getting a fitting farewell in whites after his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco. However, it seems Warner remains unperturbed and wants to do all the talking with the bat.