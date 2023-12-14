SA vs Ind, T20Is: When Rinku Singh performs well, whole of India becomes happy - Former opener Gautam Gambhir

Rinku Singh has become a household name in Indian cricket. Ever since his IPL 2023 blitz, for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), many Indian cricket fans have followed him and his popularity is growing each day with back-to-back performances while playing for the national side in T20Is. After slamming an impressive 68 not out, off 39 balls, in India's second and penultimate tie versus hosts South Africa, in Gqeberha, Rinku's consistency while batting lower down the order is being talked about across the nation.

Ahead of the third and final T20I between India and South Africa, Johannesburg on Thursday (Dec 14), former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir hailed Rinku. He feels 'the whole of India is happy' when Rinku gets going.

'When he does well, it's not just him, but the entire country becomes happy'

Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said, "When you come in after a lot of handwork, first-class cricket and you have performed at every single stage, then you value each of your knocks. Then you start every innings like it is your first one, and you won't take anything for granted. Whatever success he gets, I feel, he deserves it. Because Rinku Singh hasn't got anything easily. When he does well, it's not just him, but the entire country becomes happy."

Talking about Rinku's 68*, which was his maiden T20I fifty, he came out to bat at No. 5 and took India's score to 180 for 7 in 19.3 overs before rain ended India's innings. The target for the Proteas was 152 in 15 overs, which the Aiden Markram-led side completed in 13.5 overs courtesy of Reeza Hendricks' 49, Markram's 30 and cameos from the lower-middle order.