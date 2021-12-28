Vaughan reacts after Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls Englishman amid Joe Root & Co.'s Ashes horrors

Joe Root-led England cricket team have conceded the urn to Australia after losing the third Ashes Test, at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), by a whopping margin of an innings and 14 runs on Tuesday (December 28). After losing the first two Tests, by 9 wickets and 275 runs respectively, England slumped further as they were thrashed in the Boxing Day Test to lose the contest in the third day's morning session.

After losing the toss, Root-led England succumbed to 185 all-out in the first essay as Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's three-fers dented the visitors' innings. In reply, England rode on James Anderson's 4-fer as Aussies folded for 267, however, the visiting side were all-out for a paltry 68 in the second essay to lose by an innings and 14 runs on Day 3 of the MCG Test.

After the MCG encounter folded inside three days, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolled England's ex-skipper Michael Vaughan, who had slammed Team India after they had folded for 92 in a Hamilton ODI versus New Zealand in early 2019. To this, Vaughan has also responded to Jaffer's hilarious post after his national side were dismissed in a flash in their second innings of the third Ashes Test. Here's his reply:

After the humiliation at the MCG, Root told the broadcasters at the post-match presentation, "It is what it is. We have come to dealing with this sort of an environment for a while now. Credit to Australia, they blew us away last night, and they have outplayed us in this Test match, in fact the series so far. We have a lot of hard work to do now and come back strong in the last two games. Covid threat wasn't ideal. The way we went about our cricket, especially our bowling was excellent yesterday. Credit to the boys for managing it and giving ourselves a chance in this game. We just have got to do things for longer. There have been pockets, but that's just not enough. We know where we need to work and we have to stay very strong and make sure we look at the next two games as a real opportunity to take something away from this tour."

The fourth and penultimate Ashes Test will commence on January 5 at Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG.