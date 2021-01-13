Varun Aaron hospitalised for laryngitis, pulls out of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Indian pacer Varun Aaron has been hospitalised as he is suffering from laryngitis - an inflammation of throat from overuse, irritation or infection. Aaron, who played the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Rajasthan Royals, was part of the Jharkhand squad in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 but has now pulled out of the tournament due to laryngitis. The Indian speedster is currently hospitalized but is stable and is on his way to recovery.

Aaron played in Jharkhand’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 opener against Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu and bowled three overs in the match. However, Aaron went on to miss Jharkhand’s second match against Bengal in the domestic T20 tournament due to the infection.

“Varun Aaron is currently hospitalised after suffering from laryngitis. He is being looked well by the doctors and is stable. Due to the development, Varun will not be able to play in the tournament and has pulled out,” a source privy to the development told WION.

Aaron was also part of Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2020 in the UAE and played three matches in the 13th edition of the tournament. While he failed to scalp a wicket, the pacer looked impressive in two of the matches – against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders – where he conceded 25 and 22 runs respectively.

As preparations for IPL 2021 begin, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 is being looked as the preparatory step for the cash-rich tournament. The infection will be a huge blow for Aaron, who was looking to impress franchises ahead of IPL 2021 mini-auction.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand are currently sitting bottom of the Elite Group B after losing both their matches. And Aaron’s illness will only give more headaches to the camp.

Varun Aaron has played nine Tests as many ODIs for Team India while representing IPL franchises like Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.