Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for Brisbane Test as injury worries grow for Team India

In what comes as a huge blow to the injury-plagued Indian cricket team, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful for the fourth Test against Australia, scheduled to start from January 15, due to an abdominal strain.

Even Mayank Agarwal, tipped to be Hanuma Vihari’s replacement in the playing XI for the Brisbane Test, was hit on the hands and there are chances that it could result in a hairline fracture. If confirmed, then Mayank will be ruled out of the Brisbane Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who battled back spasm, has aggravated the strain after battling for three hours on Day 5 to save the Sydney Test.

Bumrah sustained the abdominal strain during the third Test in Sydney but continued to bowl to keep India in the game. Reportedly, Bumrah’s scan reports have shown a strain and Indian team management doesn’t want him to aggravate the injury with home series against England lined up.

ALSO READ: Bruised and broken but Sydney was 'conquered'

The Indian team is relieved to know that Bumrah hasn’t suffered a tear but are in fear that the Indian pacer might break down in the middle of Brisbane Test if he is given the nod to play.

If Bumrah doesn’t start, then two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will lead the Indian bowling attack which is likely to feature Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in Brisbane Test.

With injured KL Rahul out and Hanuma Vihari suffering a grade 2 hamstring tear, there are no middle-order batsmen left in the reserves.

ALSO READ: Australian captain Tim Paine apologises for sledging against Ashwin in Sydney Test

The two available batsmen are Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. If Agarwal’s scans reveal that it is a bruise and not a fracture then it could well be Prithvi Shaw batting at number three followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajhinkya Rahane and Agarwal himself at number six.

With series locked at 1-1, India and Australia will take the field at the Gabba in Brisbane for the decider on January 15.