Australian captain Tim Paine apologises for sledging against Ashwin in Sydney Test

After India heroically drew the Sydney Test against all odds, Australian captain Tim Paine apologised for sledging against Indian off-spinner Ravi Ashwin.

"I want to apologise for the way I went about things yesterday... my leadership wasn't good enough, I let the pressure of the game get to me, Paine said, adding,"I'm a captain who wants to enjoy the game, who wants to play the game with a smile on his face and I fell short of my expectations and our team standards."

Stump mike had picked up the sledging incident between Paine and Ashwin as the Australian captain was heard ranting openly against the Indian spinner.

Paine conceded that his sledging undermined the goal he set himself when appointed Test captain in 2018 after the infamous "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal against South Africa which involved former captain Steven Smith and Warner.

Steve Smith also attracted negative attention as TV footage showed he was scuffing up wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's guard at the crease.

TV stump camera showed Smith shadow batting and then apparently rubbing off the pitch marks made by Pant where he takes guard.

Paine, however, defended Smith's move, saying: "It's one of his mannerisms, he was marking centre, he wasn't by any stretch of the imagination trying to change guard or do anything like that."

Paine was earlier fined for dissent against umpire Paul Wilson on day two of the Sydney Test. After Indian batsmen thwarted the Australian batsmen on the final day of the Test, Pain admitted the draw was "tough to swallow".

The Australian captain blamed himself for dropping catches during the crucial fifth day's play with Australia hunting for victory including a chance from Ashwin.

"I ended up looking the fool didn't I? You open your mouth and then you drop a catch," the Australian captain told reporters.

The Australian captain spoke to Ashwin after the match with the two players reportedly joking about the on-field incident.