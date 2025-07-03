Vaibhav Suryavanshi almost eclipsed Rishabh Pant's record, whacks 20-ball 50 in India vs England U19 ODI

India's young cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a remarkable batting performance on Wednesday (July 2) when he took guards against England U19 in Northampton. The teenager smashed a quickfire 86 runs from just 31 deliveries as India beat England by four wickets in the third ODI match.

Suryavanshi sets new record

Suryavanshi's innings included six fours and nine huge sixes, at a strike rate of over 277. With this, he set a new record for the most sixes in a single innings by an Indian U19 player. He also came close to breaking Rishabh Pant’s record by hitting a fifty in just 20 balls during the third U19 ODI against England.



The record for the fastest U19 ODI fifty by an Indian still belongs to Rishabh Pant, who hit it in 18 balls against Nepal in 2016. Suryavanshi now has the second-fastest U19 ODI fifty for India.



The world record for the fastest U19 fifty is currently held by South Africa’s Steve Stolk, who smashed a fifty in just 13 balls against Scotland earlier in 2025.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Match summary

After winning the toss, the India U19 captain chose to bowl first. England U19 scored 268 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 40 overs, thanks to strong knocks from Thomas Rew (76* off 44 balls) and BJ Dawkins (62 off 61 balls). Kanishk Chouhan bowled well for India by taking 3 wickets for 30 runs.



Chasing the target, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (86 runs off 31 balls) and Vihaan Malhotra(46 from 34 balls) stitched a partnership of 73 runs for the second wicket. Later, Kanishk Chouhan played a key role with the bat too and scored an unbeaten 43 to help India win by four wickets with 33 balls to spare.



With this win, India U19 now leads the five-match series 2-1. Also, Suryavanshi is currently India’s top scorer in the series with 179 runs and will look to add more in the remaining matches of the series.