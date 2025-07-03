IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill steers into history books with Edgbaston hundred, becomes first Indian captain since…

Newly-appointed India’s Test captain Shubman Gill rewrote records with his second hundred on this English tour, his first at Edgbaston in Birmingham. On day one of the second Test between India and England, Gill completed his seventh Test century to put the visiting team on top. The right-handed batter has got some start to his Test captaincy career. Although India failed to win the series opener under his leadership despite four batters contributing to five hundreds across both innings, his performance with the bat has shown promise. Batting at his new number four position, replacing legendary Virat Kohli, who is now retired, Gill seems to have taken control of it and his game.

Gill broke plenty of records with his unbeaten 114, including 13 fours. While he joined former greats like Vijay Hazare and Virat Kohli on the list of Indian captains to score two or more fifty-plus scores batting at number four against England in England, Gill also became the third Indian skipper ever and the first since Mohammad Azharuddin (since 1990) to score hundreds in consecutive Tests in England.



Former Indian captain Vijay Hazare was the first to achieve this feat during the 1951-52 Test series in England, while Azharuddin was the second, doing it during the first two Tests on the 1990 tour.



He, however, also joined a list of Indian batters, including Azharuddin, Dilip Vengsarkar and ‘The Wall’ Rahul Dravid to score centuries in three back-to-back Tests against England.

More to Gill’s Edgbaston hundred



There is more to his second hundred on English soil.



Gill also joined greats like Virat, Hazare and original little master Sunil Gavaskar on the list of Indian captains to hit hundreds in each of the first two Tests, further becoming only the second Indian captain after Kohli (in 2018) to smash a hundred in Birmingham.



However, joining some of the greatest names in cricket history, including Sir Donald Bradman and Sir Gary Sobers, among others, on the list of visiting captains with a hundred in the first two Tests of a series in England is another achievement to Gill's decorated cabinet. Besides that, Gill also became the ninth visiting captain and the second Indian to unlock this feat, which also includes former South Africa captain Graeme Smith.

