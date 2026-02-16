/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi prioritises IPL 2026, misses class 10 exams

India’s young cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will not appear for his Class 10 exams this year. The 14-year-old recently played a big role in India’s victory at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, but his busy cricket schedule has made it hard for him to focus on his studies. He spent most of 2025 travelling for matches with the India Under-19 and India A teams. Sooryavanshi studies at Modesty School in Tajpur, Bihar and his board exams were scheduled from Feb 17 to March 11. At first, there were some media reports that he would take the exams, however, his coach, Manish Ojha, has confirmed that he will skip them to prepare for the next season of the Indian Premier League.

“He won’t be giving the Class X exams. He is currently in Nagpur preparing for the upcoming IPL. He has already joined Rajasthan Royals for a pre-season camp,” said Ojha.

Sooryavanshi has already joined the pre-season camp of Rajasthan Royals in Nagpur. After an impressive debut season in 2025, he is expected to be an important player for the team in IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi’s U-19 World Cup performance

At the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Sooryavanshi delivered outstanding performances. In the final against England, he scored 175 runs from just 80 balls and his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes, the highest number of sixes in a single innings in the tournament’s history.

He finished the tournament with 439 runs in seven matches, making him the second-highest run-scorer. He hit one century and three fifties, helping India to win the title. He was named Player of the Match in the final and also received the Player of the Tournament award.