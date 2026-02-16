/Shahid Afridi on son-in-law Shaheen’s flop show vs IND: ‘If it was in my hands, I would not…’

Shahid Afridi has lashed out at Pakistan’s premier pacer and his son-in-law, Shaheen Shah Afridi, for his flop show against India in the recently concluded T20 World Cup game in Colombo. Shaheen was the lone quick used during India’s first innings, with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha bowling six spinners. Shaheen bowled only two of the 20 overs, conceding 31 runs and picking one wicket, going over 15 runs per over. Moreover, Pakistan’s batting giant Babar Azam also faced heavy criticism for his shot selection during this marquee tie, which eventually cost Pakistan, who lost by 61 runs.

Pointing fingers at two seasoned cricketers and also Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi said, “If it was in my hands, I would not pick Babar, Shadab and Shaheen again in the T20 team. They have had plenty of chances to come through for Pakistan, but failed again yesterday.”

After Agha bowled the first over and picked up Abhishek Sharma’s wicket, Shaheen blew the momentum by conceding a six off his first delivery. India benefited from Ishan Kishan’s blistering start, who slammed his career-best T20 WC score (77 off 40 balls). Although the spinners bowled for most of India’s innings (18 overs), Shaheen’s second over, which was the 20th one, saw him go for a six and a boundary, again breaking all the momentum, and putting Pakistan on the backfoot.



On this particular tactic, Pakistan cricket legend, Javed Miandad said, “Why didn’t they bowl (pacer) Faheem Ashraf? Playing six spinners, what kind of strategy is this?” he wondered.



Meanwhile, Babar Azam looked timid in the middle against the Indian quicks. Failing to find gaps, his shot selection (on the delivery off Axar Patel that he got out to) proved costly for him and his team, as Pakistan failed to get going and eventually lost the match.



Slamming this trio (Babar, Shaheen and Shadab) on social media, several Pakistani cricket legends asked for their release from the T20I side.



“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Mohammad Yousuf posted on X.



On the other hand, pace sensation Shoaib Akhtar, while analysing the match’s result on an Indian news channel, tore into Babar’s performances, especially against India, saying, “You have made a superstar out of a player (Babar Azam) who cannot win you a game,” he said.

