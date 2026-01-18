/Usain Bolt for LA28 Olympics? Sprint king drops comeback hint but not in athletics

Usain Bolt and the Olympics go hand-in-hand. The quickest sprinter of all time, also a true Olympian in every sense, could return to the summer’s greatest party in Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games, but not in the discipline in which he achieved greatness, athletics. The Jamaican hero, who won a cabinet full of gold medals in three successive Games from 2008 onwards, could be back, perhaps for one last time, in a newly added discipline to the Olympic programme for the LA28 Games.

Cricket, one of the five new disciplines added for the next Summer Games, to be hosted in the United States, could see the return of Bolt in Jamaica’s cricket team, provided they call him. Having announced his retirement from professional sprinting nine years ago (after the 2017 World Championships), Bolt could don the Jamaican jersey, but in cricket - a sport he closely followed and adored all his life.



Before he switched to athletics, Bolt aspired to become a fast bowler, having watched some of the deadliest pacers etch their names in cricket history while growing up. Speaking to Esquire on the eve of the Doha Marathon, Bolt said, “I am happily retired from professional sport. I haven’t played cricket in a long time, but if they call, I will be ready.”



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Karnataka government grants permission to host IPL and international matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Even during a promotional event in India earlier, Bolt said that if he had not been a sprinter, he could have been a fast bowler.



“A cricketer for sure. Yeah, I think if my cricket coach hadn’t said, ‘You know what, go try running,’ I probably would have stuck with cricket, because my dad was a massive cricket fan and that’s all I knew growing up. Cricket, a little bit of football, but all I knew was cricket,” Bolt said in a chat with PTI in October last year.



Revealing how he switched fields, Bolt added, “Well, for me, it was my cricket coach. I was a fast bowler, and my cricket coach kind of saw me running in, and he said, ‘You know what, why not try track and field?’ And I tried, and I was really good. I was pretty talented, and that’s something that I just continued.”

