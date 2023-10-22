US university apologises for displaying picture of Adolf Hitler before a football game

Michigan State University (MSU) was forced to issue an apology after Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's full-sized image was displayed on the big screen of the Spartan Stadium, ahead of a college football game on Saturday (Oct 21).

MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson taking stock of the situation issued an apology statement after the furore.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” read the statement.

“We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values.”

Larson added that going forward, the university will not be using "the third-party source" and "implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future".

The incident transpired ahead of the match against rivals Michigan Wolverines. According to reports, the image was flashed as part of a pre-game quiz, which was provided by a third-party source, for those attending the game.

As part of the quiz, one of the questions flashed on the screen asked the stadium-goers the birth place of the infamous dictator. The answer- Austria - and a picture of the former leader of the Nazi party in Germany were shown on-screen. Somebody explain the context behind this for me pic.twitter.com/NnFszUR5Jl — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 22, 2023 × Netizens slam MSU

As soon as the incident went viral on social media, netizens slammed Michigan State University for being oblivious to what they had put out in the public domain.

"Haven't seen Hitler on a Jumbotron since the 1936 Olympics," said a user in sarcastic tone while another expressed astonishment: "With a picture of him smiling and happy. Is history literally that lost on some people? Unreal."

"Omg. You can’t make this stuff up. And why is it always a 3rd party or IT at fault? Typical scapegoats when something goes awry," added a third.

The pre-game outrage certainly had a negative effect on the performance of the home team as MSU lost 49-0 to their no.2 ranked in-state rivals. Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy passed for 287 yards delivering a career-high four touchdowns at East Lansing on Saturday night.

