/US Open Round 2: Clark continues to lead as Scheffler hangs onto dream in Shinnecock winds

Scottie Scheffler's dream of a career grand slam is very much alive, but right now, it's Wyndham Clark who's writing the story at Shinnecock Hills. The world number one dug deep on Friday (Jun 19), firing a two-under par 68 to reach level par 140 for 36 holes which headlined by a breathtaking 40-foot birdie putt at the par-five 15th. The world No. 1 sits T11 at even par heading into the weekend, seven shots behind leader Clark, and with Shinnecock's winds showing no signs of relenting, the weekend promises to be a fascinating test of nerves, ball-striking and patience.

Scheffler hangs on to dream amid Shinnecock winds

Scheffler was measured but honest about what the wind has meant for the field all week. "The biggest challenge so far was just the wind. Wind was up yesterday. Wind was up again today. Playing in the wind is extremely difficult and judging speed on putts when the wind is blowing that hard can be challenging," he said. Yet despite the conditions, the world number one spoke with quiet confidence about clawing his way back.

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"I did a good job of hanging in there the last two days and hopefully start making a bit of a move over the next couple of days," Scheffler said. Meanwhile, Clark finished Round 2 with a 1-under 69, enough to give him the 36-hole record at Shinnecock Hills at 7 under, a number few expected to see at all this week, let alone after just two rounds. Scheffler, the hunter in this contest, plans to study early television coverage to gauge course conditions and rivals' struggles before his own Saturday tee time. "This golf course can change pretty quickly, so we'll see how the golf course presents itself," he said.

Top 10 leaderboard after Round 2