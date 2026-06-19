/Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2026 Commonwealth Games; finishes fourth at Doha Diamond League

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured his place at the upcoming Commonwealth Games after surpassing the qualification mark at the Doha Diamond League in his first competition of the 2026 season. Chopra registered a throw of 82.77m with his second attempt, comfortably clearing the Commonwealth Games qualification standard of 82.61m. The effort moved him into third place at that stage of the competition and ensured his eligibility for selection for the multi-sport event.

Making his season debut in Doha, Chopra eventually finished fourth. He began with a foul before responding with an 82.77m throw in his second attempt. His best effort came on his third throw, measuring 85.69m. He followed it up with an 83.45m throw in the fourth round, fouled in the fifth, and was unable to advance to the final round after missing out on a top-three finish.

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Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage won the event with a best throw of 88.68m. Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with 86.38m, while American thrower Curtis Thompson claimed third place with 85.99m. The rescheduling of the Doha Diamond League due to the US-Iran conflict proved beneficial for Chopra, allowing him to begin his season at one of his preferred venues.

“I had asked the organizers if it was fine to confirm my entry close to the tournament and they were fine with it,” said Neeraj.