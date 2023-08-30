US Open 2023: Maryna Zanevska explains real reason for snubbing Aryna Sabalenka's handshake

The US Open 2023 saw a shed of controversy on day 2 as Maryna Zanevska and Aryna Sabalenka's clash became a talking point at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Zanevska, bidding farewell to tennis refused to shake hands of Australian Open champion Sabalenka as she bowed out of the sport. Soon the topic became a talking point as the world of sports noticed the unsporting nature shown by the Ukraine-born Belgian international Zanevska.

What was the controversy?

After the conclusion of the contest where the 30-year-old Zanevska was beaten 6-3, 6-2, she refused to shake the hands of her opposite number. The Belarusian was seen in sublime form as she dropped only five games in the match and proceeded to round two. Zanevska after the end of the match directly proceeded to the chair umpire and had a handshake while Sabalenka stood ideal.

“I know I’m representing Belgium but all my family are in Ukraine," Zanevska told AFP.

“I respect Aryna as a tennis player. She’s a great champion and, hard worker, and I mean what she’s doing in tennis is amazing.

“But it’s my personal decision about not shaking the hand to someone who couldn’t step up. I don’t judge her. She’s protecting her family, but I’m protecting my family.

“I have family fighting on the frontline. And I think if I shake her hand it would be the same as spitting in the face of them."

Zanevska explained her stance on the situation when she dropped down to her Ukrainian background. She also stated that the majority of her family members still reside in the war-prone nation. Ukraine was attacked by Russia in March 2022 causing unrest amongst the athletes of two nations. Belarus is supposed to be a close ally of Russia which has caused a rift between the former and Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are currently banned from competing at any ATP or WTA events but can participate under a neutral flag. The ban has been applied to the Olympics as well, where athletes holding Russian or Belarusian passports cannot participate in team events they will have to play under a neutral flag for individual sports.

