Asia Cup Preview: World No.1 Pakistan eye momentum before World Cup but can India, SL put spanner in the work?

The Asia Cup 2023 is all set for kickoff in Multan after riding with a string of controversies as co-hosts Pakistan meet debutants Nepal in the curtain-raiser on Wednesday, August 30. The so-called official hosts of the Asia Cup will carry momentum into the tournament while wearing the tag of the World No.1 ODI team after beating Afghanistan 3-0. However, an injury-plagued Indian side will look to stop the momentum as they search for their eighth title while defending champions Sri Lanka also try to put a spanner in the work for Pakistan.

What to watch out for in Asia Cup 2023?

The arch-rivalry between India and Pakistan will be the talking point of the Asia Cup 2023 as they are entitled to meet more than once. Pakistan fresh from success and carrying momentum with them will try to put India on the back foot who are struggling with injuries to KL Rahul, while also facing a fitness dilemma with Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. The two nations can meet on three occasions if a certain set of results are met in the tournament.

As expected if both India and Pakistan get the better of Nepal, they will meet on Sunday, September 3 while they are already proposed to meet in the group stage on the upcoming Saturday. India won seven meetings between the sides in the Asia Cup while Pakistan have won five with one match ending in no result.

Other teams

Apart from India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will come into the Asia Cup with a lot of buzz. Against all the odds, Sri Lanka got the better of Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2022 to lift the trophy. However, their cricket has suffered a recent downfall and only needed the qualifiers to book a place at the ODI World Cup in October. They will be led by Dasun Shanaka and will rely on the services of Kusal Mendis and other key members.

After turmoil of events surrounding Tamim Iqbal’s retirement Bangladesh will be led by veteran star Shakib Al Hasan. The three-time runners-up will have an eye for glory but will have to negotiate their way through India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. They are in the group of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, where they will try to avoid last year’s embarrassment of early exit. Afghanistan will also look to throw behind the disappointment of the ODI series defeat against Pakistan and punch their ticket in the latter stage of the Asia Cup.

